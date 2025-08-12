Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,182 Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 280,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

