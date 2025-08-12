Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$151.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$151.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stantec Price Performance

In related news, Director Susan Reisbord purchased 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. Also, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at C$150.30 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$103.48 and a 1 year high of C$155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.03. The firm has a market cap of C$17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.