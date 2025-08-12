Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $8.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.1524.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of SHLS opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,736 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,472,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.