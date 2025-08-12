Promising Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 9th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Chevron are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These companies tend to have stable cash flows and established business models that allow them to return profits in the form of dividends. Investors often choose dividend stocks for steady income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $250.74. 10,146,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 148,860,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,081,922. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 102,807,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,789,586. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. 14,412,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,455,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.40. 7,686,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $173.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 23,312,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,928,642. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,331,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388,930. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63.

