Nuance Investments LLC Has $111.55 Million Stock Position in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,663 shares during the period. QIAGEN makes up approximately 7.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $111,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 30.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QIAGEN N.V. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 52.0%. QIAGEN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

