National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

