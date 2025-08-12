Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

