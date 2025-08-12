Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 386,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,537,000 after purchasing an additional 101,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MOH opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

