Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 873 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $279.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.05. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

