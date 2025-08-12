Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.