Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

