Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.80.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.