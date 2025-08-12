Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.61% of Tavia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,515,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,385,000.

Tavia Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

TAVI opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

About Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

