Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average of $294.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.