Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $494,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 35.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 42.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,779,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,778 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.2% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

