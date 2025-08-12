Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,398,000 after buying an additional 119,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corpay by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corpay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corpay by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.33.

NYSE CPAY opened at $303.77 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.85 and a 200-day moving average of $337.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

