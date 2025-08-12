Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after purchasing an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Duolingo by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $24,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.17 and a 200-day moving average of $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.10 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

