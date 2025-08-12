Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MHK opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

