Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 163480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

