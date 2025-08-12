Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.13% of Medpace worth $361,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Medpace by 221.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,372,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.60.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $449.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.83. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

