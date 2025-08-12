LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

LKQ stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in LKQ by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 317,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

