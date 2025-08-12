Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 3450160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

In other news, insider Sarah Krepp sold 2,673 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $38,170.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 142,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,885.72. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,728.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,616.98. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,277 shares of company stock worth $1,469,392. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

