Leisure Stocks To Consider – August 9th

Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Apollo Global Management, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreational services or products—think airlines, hotels, theme parks and cruise lines. As consumer-discretionary, cyclical equities, their performance closely tracks economic conditions and disposable‐income trends. Investors often use leisure stocks to gauge shifts in consumer confidence and tourism demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,555. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

NYSE:RCL traded down $8.35 on Friday, hitting $301.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $150.33 and a 1-year high of $355.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,048,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Carnival has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,011,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Further Reading