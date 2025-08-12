KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) versus Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Financial Analysis

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A KKR & Co. Inc. 12.95% 6.42% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 4 13 0 2.76

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Barings Corporate Investors and KKR & Co. Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $157.7333, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and KKR & Co. Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KKR & Co. Inc. $21.88 billion 5.76 $3.08 billion $2.15 65.86

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Barings Corporate Investors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Corporate Investors

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co., Inc. operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities. The Insurance Business segment offers retirement, life insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry Kravis, George R. Roberts, and Jerome Kholberg on May 1, 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.