Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,855,782 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,201,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,855,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.99% of Ford Motor worth $393,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

