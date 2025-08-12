Invesco Ltd. Sells 228,631 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $386,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,319,000 after buying an additional 661,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after buying an additional 271,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after buying an additional 390,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

