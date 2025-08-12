Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.62% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $311,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $72,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 575,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 372,247 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 104.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

