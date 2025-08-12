Invesco Ltd. Has $337.16 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.52% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $337,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,626,631.58. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,785.60. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,812 shares of company stock valued at $18,497,908 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

