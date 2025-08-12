Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.24. Inv Vk Mun Tr shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 130,221 shares trading hands.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inv Vk Mun Tr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Tr

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 5,400 shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,626. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 196,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

