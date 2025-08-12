Informed Momentum Co LLC Sells 40,408 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Informed Momentum Co LLC lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,408 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 410,142 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 720,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 197,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

