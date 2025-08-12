Informed Momentum Co LLC Purchases New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,546. The trade was a 12.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $157,573.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $526,503. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,516 shares of company stock worth $11,848,754. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

