Informed Momentum Co LLC Purchases New Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Old Republic International makes up about 0.8% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

