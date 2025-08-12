Informed Momentum Co LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 159,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. Alkermes comprises about 0.9% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alkermes by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

