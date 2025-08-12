Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $4.37 Million in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

