Informed Momentum Co LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Informed Momentum Co LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 520.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 164,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,353,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WH stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

