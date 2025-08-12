Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 4353250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 192,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
