Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 4353250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 192,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.