Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $356,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 69.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 63,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 497,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,572,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.