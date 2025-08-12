Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 359,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 126,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Honey Badger Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
