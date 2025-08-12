HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 367,307 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,914,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $195,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,278,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,238,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.