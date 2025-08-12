HighTower Advisors LLC Has $189.17 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CocaCola worth $189,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

