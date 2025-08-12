HighTower Advisors LLC Has $155.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $155,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after buying an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.