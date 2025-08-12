HighTower Advisors LLC Has $145.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $145,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after buying an additional 616,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,912,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,920,000 after buying an additional 808,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTEB opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

