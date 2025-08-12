Head-To-Head Survey: TELUS (NYSE:TU) & LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TELUS has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 6 1 0 2.14 LICT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TELUS and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

TELUS presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 4.67% 9.10% 2.59% LICT 16.61% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELUS and LICT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $14.88 billion 1.64 $724.69 million $0.46 34.84 LICT $134.24 million N/A $23.32 million $970.00 11.86

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELUS beats LICT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

