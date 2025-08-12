Head-To-Head Comparison: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) vs. TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace 1.41% 2.47% 2.09% TruBridge -3.63% 3.32% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 3 2 3.00 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. TruBridge has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than TruBridge.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and TruBridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $187.59 million 2.19 $1.15 million $0.02 123.00 TruBridge $339.17 million 0.85 -$19.67 million ($0.84) -22.85

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talkspace beats TruBridge on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

