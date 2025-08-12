Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.08 Million Holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in BCE by 67.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 437.93%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

