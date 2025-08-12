Financial Analysis: Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) & SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SecureAlert and Fobi AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $36.89 million 0.07 -$3.08 million ($0.12) -1.93 Fobi AI $1.51 million 1.44 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -0.24

Get SecureAlert alerts:

SecureAlert has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. SecureAlert is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fobi AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SecureAlert and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert -3.91% -11.32% 3.54% Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SecureAlert beats Fobi AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

(Get Free Report)

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About Fobi AI

(Get Free Report)

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureAlert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureAlert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.