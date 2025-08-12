ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Cut by Informed Momentum Co LLC

Informed Momentum Co LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for 1.1% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $91,114,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 880,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,471 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.