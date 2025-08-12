Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $384,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after purchasing an additional 404,892 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after purchasing an additional 222,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,309,000 after purchasing an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

