Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

