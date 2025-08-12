Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $677,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $286.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

